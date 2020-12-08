Home Photos General Coverage Photos Secretary Punjab Taekwondo Federation Shakeel Yousuf, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Secretary Punjab Taekwondo Federation Shakeel Yousuf, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photo with the winner team in the final of the Taekwondo Boys and Girls at the Sona National Solidarity Junior Taekwondo Championship 2020 at the stadium. Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 11:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-081220 BAHAWALPUR: December 08 Secretary Punjab Taekwondo Federation Shakeel Yousuf, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photo with the winner team in the final of the Taekwondo Boys and Girls at the Sona National Solidarity Junior Taekwondo Championship 2020 at the stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP65-081220 ALSO READ Players struggling to get hold on the ball during the Hamadan Polo For The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 in first match between Newage and Monnoo Polo, Newage won by 8-5 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Taekwondo Players Perform a show fight Pumza Sona National Solidarity Junior Taekwondo Championship 2020 at the Stadium Bahawalpur Players struggling to get hold on the ball during the Hamadan Polo For The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 in first match between Newage... Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour MPA Shakeel Shahid awarding trophy to the winner of District Cycling Championship 2020 at Chak No.202-RB Gatti