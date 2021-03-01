Scouts participating in civil defence rally in connection with 1st march 2021 International Civil Defence Day outside Press Club

Sayed Z Bukhari

Honoured to be hosted at MTBC’s state of the art facility at Bagh,AJK.



Proud of fact that all this is established by an #OverseasPakistani who invested in 🇵🇰 & became one of the biggest job enablers,tourism promoter & equal opportunity employer in pvt sector

-leading by example! 4