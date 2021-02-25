School Safety Cell Project Manager Ms. Umme Laila viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during the ceremony of plantation in all male and female school of district Peshawar to achieve Clean and Green Pakistan at GCMHSS City No 2
APP48-250221 PESHAWAR: February 25 - School Safety Cell Project Manager Ms. Umme Laila viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during the ceremony of plantation in all male and female school of district Peshawar to achieve Clean and Green Pakistan at GCMHSS City No 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
