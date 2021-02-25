Home Photos General Coverage Photos School Safety Cell Project Manager Ms. Umme Laila viewing the displayed stuff...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSchool Safety Cell Project Manager Ms. Umme Laila viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during the ceremony of plantation in all male and female school of district Peshawar to achieve Clean and Green Pakistan at GCMHSS City No 2 Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 6:01 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-250221 PESHAWAR: February 25 - School Safety Cell Project Manager Ms. Umme Laila viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during the ceremony of plantation in all male and female school of district Peshawar to achieve Clean and Green Pakistan at GCMHSS City No 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP48-250221APP49-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi visiting the stalls of Hand Made Articles prepared by special children at Shadab Training Institute of...ISLAMABAD: August 23 People purchasing vegetables from stalls in weekly bazaar at Peshawar Morr in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem RanaLAHORE: August 08 A couple selecting and purchasing different stuff related Independence Day celebration. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch