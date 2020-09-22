SARGODHA: September 22 – A sewerage main-hole covered with damaged sofa may cause any mishap to the road users at Reksha Market Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

SARGODHA: September 22 - A sewerage main-hole covered with damaged sofa may cause any mishap to the road users at Reksha Market Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP13-22 SARGODHA: September 22 - A sewerage main-hole covered with damaged sofa may cause any mishap to the road users at Reksha Market Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP13-22

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: September 22 - A sewerage main-hole covered with tree branches as the concerned department had left it unattended for the last many weeks and may cause any mishap to the road users at Susan Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR