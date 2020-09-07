PhotosSports SARGODHA: September 07 – Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 6:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-07 SARGODHA: September 07 - Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP34-07 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 07 - GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya in a group photograph with players after distributing prize among the players during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood