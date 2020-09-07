SARGODHA: September 07 – Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

SARGODHA: September 07 - Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP34-07 SARGODHA: September 07 - Archery players showing their skills during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP34-07

ALSO READ  SARGODHA: September 07 - GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya in a group photograph with players after distributing prize among the players during Defence Day Hockey Cup at Astroturf Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR