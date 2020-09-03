SARGODHA: September 03 – Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

SARGODHA: September 03 - Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP46-03 SARGODHA: September 03 - Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP46-03

ALSO READ  SARGODHA: September 03 - Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR