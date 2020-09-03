PhotosSports Photos SARGODHA: September 03 – Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Thu, 3 Sep 2020, 5:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-03 SARGODHA: September 03 - Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP46-03 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 03 - Players busy in practice after inaugurating Sargodha Division Squash Complex organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood