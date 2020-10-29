Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 29 A view of installed banners at Bara Market... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 29 A view of installed banners at Bara Market in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 11:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-29 SARGODHA: October 29 A view of installed banners at Bara Market in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP33-29 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 28 An illuminated view of HDA Secretariat building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 29 Vendor busy in packing vermicelli in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at urdu bzar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood LAHORE: October 28 – An illuminated view of Railway Station decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE: October 28 – An illuminated view Melaad Chowk Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari