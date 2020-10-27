SARGODHA: October 27  Students performing in tableau during function organized by District Government to mark Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP39-27 SARGODHA: October 27  Students performing in tableau during function organized by District Government to mark Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP39-27

ALSO READ  Pakistan envoy to Japan urges UNSC, int'l community to back their words on Kashmir with concrete actions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR