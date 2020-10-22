Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 22 – Farmers busy in cutting grass in their field.... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 22 – Farmers busy in cutting grass in their field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-22 SARGODHA: October 22 - Farmers busy in cutting grass in their field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP49-22 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt SARGODHA: October 11 – Farmers busy in collecting vegetable their farm felid. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood FAISALABAD: September 17 – Farmer busy in preparing field with the help of tractor for next crop. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas