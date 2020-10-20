SARGODHA: October 20 - An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP28-20 SARGODHA: October 20 - An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP28-20