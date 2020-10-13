Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 13 Gypsy children eating their lunch while sitting in... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 13 Gypsy children eating their lunch while sitting in Company Bagh. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 9:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-13 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water from hand pump at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan PESHAWAR: July 06 Gypsy children bathing through hand pump to get relief from hot weather at Ring Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum SARGODHA: July 01 Gypsy children eating mangoes after search from garbage at Iqbal Colony. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood