Home Photos Feature Photos SARGODHA: October 05 – A vendor displayingh fishes at Islam Pura. APP... PhotosFeature Photos SARGODHA: October 05 – A vendor displayingh fishes at Islam Pura. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 11:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-05 SARGODHA: October 05 - A vendor displayingh fishes at Islam Pura. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP45-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: August 15 Fishermen catching the fishes on their boat at Indus River. APP photo by Akram Ali LARKANA: July 08 – A youngster catching fishes in a traditional way at Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar