PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SARGODHA: August 30 A large number of devotees attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-30 SARGODHA: August 30 A large number of devotees attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP55-30 ALSO READ SIALKOT: August 30 - Mourners touching Zuljinnah during the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram, at Amam Sahib Road. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt