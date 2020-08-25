PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SARGODHA: August 25 – Police officials holding flag march to develop sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during holy month of Muharram ul Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood August 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-25 SARGODHA: August 25 - Police officials holding flag march to develop sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during holy month of Muharram ul Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP07-25 ALSO READ SARGODHA: August 25 - Police officials holding flag march to develop sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during holy month of Muharram ul Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood