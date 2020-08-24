SARGODHA: August 24 – A vendor displaying apples to attract the customers at his setup along Dairy Road.APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

SARGODHA: August 24 - A vendor displaying apples to attract the customers at his setup along Dairy Road.APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP20-24 SARGODHA: August 24 - A vendor displaying apples to attract the customers at his setup along Dairy Road.APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP20-24

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 23 - A women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setup for earn livelihood. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR