PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SARGODHA: August 11 – Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood August 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-11 SARGODHA: August 11 - Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP29-11 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 11 People purchasing national flags and other stuff ahead of Independence Day from vendor setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali