SARGODHA: August 11 – People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a street vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood August 11, 2020

HYDERABAD: August 11 A woman vendor selling national flags on the road in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan Khan