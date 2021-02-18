Home Photos General Coverage Photos Sardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of the Bandhak Committee on Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara,...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of the Bandhak Committee on Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara, along with his colleagues, is holding a press conference at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-180221 LAHORE: February 18 - Sardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of the Bandhak Committee on Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara, along with his colleagues, is holding a press conference at Gurdwara Dera Sahib. APP Photo Amir KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSenator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production alongwith members visiting Karachi Shipyard & Engineering WorksA group photo of Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain during the inauguration of 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament at Gymkhana ClubPM, Chairman Senate discuss parliamentary matters