PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Member National Assembly, Convener of the Commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of students belonging to the province of Balochistan presiding over a meeting of the commission at Parliament House. Thu, 24 Nov 2022, 9:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP61-241122 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House. APP/TZD APP62-241122 ISLAMABAD: