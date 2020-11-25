Home Photos Feature Photos Salman Ahmed, Manager of Press Club placing awareness posters to protect journalists... PhotosFeature Photos Salman Ahmed, Manager of Press Club placing awareness posters to protect journalists from corona virus (COVID -19) Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-251120 LAHORE: November 25 - Salman Ahmed, Manager of Press Club placing awareness posters to protect journalists from corona virus (COVID -19). APP photo by Amir Khan APP11-251120 ALSO READ Dozens of shops closed in Qissa Khuwani Bazar over violation of COVID-19 SOP's RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A youngster purchasing facemask from a vendor to protect himself COVID-19 at Haji Camp BRT Station A paramedic taking samples to test for the corona virus (COVID-19) at District Headquarters Hospital A view of patients affected with corona virus (COVID-19) being treated in corona quarantine ward at District Headquarters Hospital