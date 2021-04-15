Roadside vendor preparing traditional food items at Burns Road for customers on 2nd day of Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak
APP51-150421 KARACHI: April 15 - Roadside vendor preparing traditional food items at Burns Road for customers on 2nd day of Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  A vendor frying chickens for customers at Hashtnagri Bazaar during Holy Fasting month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR