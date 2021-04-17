Home Photos Feature Photos Roadside vendor displaying and selling traditional food items at Resala Road during... PhotosFeature Photos Roadside vendor displaying and selling traditional food items at Resala Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-170421 HYDERABAD: April 17 Roadside vendor displaying and selling traditional food items at Resala Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A vendor displaying traditional food item Phinian to attract the customers during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak A vendor frying traditional food stuff (Pakorey) outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid