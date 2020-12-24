Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-241220 PESHAWAR: December 24 - Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP32-241220 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers preparing cakes in a bakery for their customers in connection of Christmas celebrations Christian youngsters decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations A Christian youngster decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations