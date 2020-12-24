Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations
APP32-241220 PESHAWAR: December 24 - Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP32-241220

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR