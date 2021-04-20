Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rescue 1122 official shifting to hospital injured people after falling roof of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rescue 1122 official shifting to hospital injured people after falling roof of workshop at Chowk Shah Abbas Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 11:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-200421 MULTAN: April 20 - Rescue 1122 official shifting to hospital injured people after falling roof of workshop at Chowk Shah Abbas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A Rescue-1122 staffer spraying disinfectants being carried out at Gurdwara Bhai Biba Singh as precautionary measures corona virus Rescue-1122 staffers receive donation of ventilators from Helping Hand at a ventilator distribution ceremony to all districts of Punjab to equip rescue ambulances for... Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day