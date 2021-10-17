Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night

Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night
APP33-171021 LAHORE: October 17 - Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP33-171021 LAHORE:
APP34-171021 LAHORE: October 17 – Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Visitors taking interest in displayed calligraphy during exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council

Visitors taking interest in displayed calligraphy during exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council

An art Students busy in painting during a painting competition organized by the arts council

An art Students busy in painting during a painting competition organized by the arts council

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in the city of textile manufacturing hub

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in...

Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari is sitting on the stage on the occasion of the annual Urs Mubarak of Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Shah Gilani, father of Sajjada Nasheen Dheer Sharif Pir Syed Ataullah Shah Gilani

Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari is sitting on the stage on the occasion of the annual Urs Mubarak of Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Shah...

Renowned singer Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council to mark with Defence Day

Renowned singer Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council to mark with Defence Day

Singer Ghulam Abbas performing on Youm-e- Tajdeed-e-Wafa function organised by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan

Singer Ghulam Abbas performing on Youm-e- Tajdeed-e-Wafa function organised by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan

A student painting on canvas at Arts Council

A student painting on canvas at Arts Council

Director Arts Council Muhammad Zubair in a group photograph with position holder students of pencil sketch and paint competitions at the Arts Council

Director Arts Council Muhammad Zubair in a group photograph with position holder students of pencil sketch and paint competitions at the Arts Council

A view of tree uprooted due to wind storm at DPO Chowk on late Saturday night

A view of tree uprooted due to wind storm at DPO Chowk on late Saturday night

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir and to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, at Arts Council

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of Indian...

PNCA to organize special programs on Pakistan Defence Day

PNCA completes registration process for second online film production course

Renowned singer Mai Dai performing on stage during Musical Program Sound Spirit organized by Arts Council of Pakistan

Renowned singer Mai Dai performing on stage during Musical Program Sound Spirit organized by Arts Council of Pakistan