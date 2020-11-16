Relatives shifting a corona victim dead body from Isolation Ward of COVID-19 to ambulance at Civil Hospital
APP21-161120 HYDERABAD: November 16 – Relatives shifting a corona victim dead body from Isolation Ward of COVID-19 to ambulance at Civil Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR