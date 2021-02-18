Home Photos Feature Photos Reconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old CityPhotosFeature PhotosReconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old City Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-180221 LAHORE:February 18 - Reconstruction work is underway at the Royal Fort by the Old City. APP photo Amir KhanAPP52-180221LAHORE: February 18 – Construction work of Diwan-e-Aam is underway at Shahi Qila. APP photo Amir KhanALSO READ MoST plans to install fog towers in Lahore by August to reduce smog; Ch FawadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPersonnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumA view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country ClubStudents participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University