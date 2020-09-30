RAWALPINDI: September 30 - A painter painting a roadside fence at Moti Mahal area. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP31-30 RAWALPINDI: September 30 - A painter painting a roadside fence at Moti Mahal area. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP31-30

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 29 - A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR