Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: September 29 – A customer purchasing fresh dates displayed by a... APP08-29 RAWALPINDI: September 29 - A customer purchasing fresh dates displayed by a street vendor displaying on his bicycle at Dhoke Hassu. APP photo by Abid Zia PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: September 29 – A customer purchasing fresh dates displayed by a street vendor displaying on his bicycle at Dhoke Hassu. APP photo by Abid Zia Tue, 29 Sep 2020, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-29