RAWALPINDI: September 24  Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Tariq Hameed Bhatti in a group photo with staffs and students during his visit to Waqr-un-Nissa College. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: September 24  Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Tariq Hameed Bhatti in a group photo with staffs and students during his visit to Waqr-un-Nissa College. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP51-24 RAWALPINDI: September 24  Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Tariq Hameed Bhatti in a group photo with staffs and students during his visit to Waqr-un-Nissa College. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP51-24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR