RAWALPINDI: September 18  People walking on the rail tracks as a railway engine approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: September 18  People walking on the rail tracks as a railway engine approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP56-18 RAWALPINDI: September 18  People walking on the rail tracks as a railway engine approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP56-18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR