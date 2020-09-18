PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: September 18 People walking on the rail tracks as a railway engine approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia Fri, 18 Sep 2020, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-18 RAWALPINDI: September 18 People walking on the rail tracks as a railway engine approaching on the same tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP56-18