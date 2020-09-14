RAWALPINDI: September 14 – A worker busy in cleaning benches and desks of Government Higher Secondary School a day ahead reopening of schools at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: September 14 - A worker busy in cleaning benches and desks of Government Higher Secondary School a day ahead reopening of schools at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP01-14
RAWALPINDI: September 14 - A worker busy in cleaning benches and desks of Government Higher Secondary School a day ahead reopening of schools at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP01-14
ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: September 14 - Workers busy in washing and cleaning classrooms of Government Higher Secondary School a day ahead of reopening of schools at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR