Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 31 Two labourers pulling a hand cart loaded with... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 31 Two labourers pulling a hand cart loaded with quilts to supply to markets. APP Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 3:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-31 RAWALPINDI: October 31 Two labourers pulling a hand cart loaded with quilts to supply to markets. APP APP09-31 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ISLAMABAD: October 17 Workers stitching the quilts a their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk