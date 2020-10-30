RAWALPINDI: October 30  Workers busy in preparing food to be distributed among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
LARKANA: October 29  A vendor displaying flags on a customer car in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

