Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 30 Workers busy in preparing food to be distributed... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 30 Workers busy in preparing food to be distributed among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 8:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-30 RAWALPINDI: October 30 Workers busy in preparing food to be distributed among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP37-30 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 29 A vendor displaying flags on a customer car in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by...