Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 29 A vendor displaying fish at his shop to... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 29 A vendor displaying fish at his shop to attract customers at Bani Chowk as winter season approaching. APP photo by Abid Zia Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 8:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-29 RAWALPINDI: October 29 A vendor displaying fish at his shop to attract customers at Bani Chowk as winter season approaching. APP photo by Abid Zia APP10-29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 20 – A girl busy in stitching quilt as demand during winter season. APP photo by Muhammad Ali LAHORE: October 20 – Worker busy in ginning cotton for preparing quilt at his workplace as demand during winter season. APP Photo by Mustafa... ISLAMABAD: October 11 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at weekly bazar Aabpara G-6. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk