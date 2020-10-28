RAWALPINDI: October 28  Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP62-28 RAWALPINDI: October 28  Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP62-28

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 27  Players of Pakistan cricket team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR