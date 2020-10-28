Home Photos RAWALPINDI: October 28 Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice... PhotosSports Photos RAWALPINDI: October 28 Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-28 RAWALPINDI: October 28 Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP63-28 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 27 Players of Pakistan cricket team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 28 Players of Zimbabwe cricket team busy in physical training during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid... RAWALPINDI: October 28 Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: October 27 Players of Zimbabwe cricket team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia