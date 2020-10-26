Home Photos General Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 26 A view of banners displayed by Municipal Corporation... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 26 A view of banners displayed by Municipal Corporation at Sixth Road in connection with “Black Day” against India to show solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Abid Zia Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 5:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-26 RAWALPINDI: October 26 A view of banners displayed by Municipal Corporation at Sixth Road in connection with "Black Day" against India to show solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Abid Zia APP08-26 ALSO READ Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Black Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lok Virsa to observe “Black Day”on Tuesday Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Black Day Gandapur vows to mark ‘Kashmir Black Day’ in befitting manner