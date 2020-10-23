Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 23 – An illuminated view of a street at Glass... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 23 – An illuminated view of a street at Glass Factory decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 7:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-23 RAWALPINDI: October 23 - An illuminated view of a street at Glass Factory decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia APP25-23 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Mustafa Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 23 An illuminated view of a street decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi KARACHI: October 23 An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Abbas Mehdi HYDERABAD: October 23 An illuminated view of Faizaan-e-Madina decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali