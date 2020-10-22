Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 22 – A shopkeeper selling colorful lights in connection with... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 22 – A shopkeeper selling colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Saidpur Road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 9:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-22 RAWALPINDI: October 22 - A shopkeeper selling colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Saidpur Road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP20-22 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 21 An illuminated view of masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 21 An illuminated view of masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh SARGODHA: October 20 – An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by... LAHORE: October 06 – Devotees lights-up oil lamps at Data Darbar in connection with 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large...