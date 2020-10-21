Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 A crow eating meat piece while sitting on... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 A crow eating meat piece while sitting on a street light pole. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-21 RAWALPINDI: October 21 A crow eating meat piece while sitting on a street light pole. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP08-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: July 08 A crow holding a dry tree branch after plucking to build his nest. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood LARKANA: July 07 – A crow picking food placing on a park as mercy. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar HYDERABAD: July 05 A thirsty crow drinking water to fulfill thirst from pipe. APP photo by Farhan Khan