Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 20 – A labourer stitching a quilt outside his shop... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 20 – A labourer stitching a quilt outside his shop at Bani Chowk on the start of winter season. APP photo by Abid Zia Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 12:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-20 RAWALPINDI: October 20 - A labourer stitching a quilt outside his shop at Bani Chowk on the start of winter season. APP photo by Abid Zia APP01-20 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 17 Workers stitching the quilts a their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk