Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 14 A view of a warning displayed on the... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 14 A view of a warning displayed on the entrance of a park aware to the masses to cautiously using their cell phones to avert from stealing and snatching. APP photo by Abid Zia Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-14 RAWALPINDI: October 14 A view of a warning displayed on the entrance of a park aware to the masses to cautiously using their cell phones to avert from stealing and snatching. APP photo by Abid Zia APP02-14 Sponsored Ad