Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays dry fruit fig to attract... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays dry fruit fig to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 10:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-09 RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays dry fruit fig to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP33-09 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays Pomegranates to attract the customers at mandi area. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays Pomegranates to attract the customers at mandi area. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood LAHORE: October 08 – A vendor displaying and arranging fresh guava to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Amir Khan FAISALABAD: October 01 – A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas