RAWALPINDI: August 31  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge during rain at Koral Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: August 31  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge during rain at Koral Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP23-31 RAWALPINDI: August 31  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge during rain at Koral Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP23-31

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 31 - A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR