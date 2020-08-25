PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: August 25 – Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia August 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-25 RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP01-25 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 24 - Police officers monitoring CCTV cameras of Muharram ul Haram procession routes in the city at Khan Raziq Police Station. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum