RAWALPINDI: August 25 – Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP01-25 RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP01-25

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: August 24 - Police officers monitoring CCTV cameras of Muharram ul Haram procession routes in the city at Khan Raziq Police Station. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR