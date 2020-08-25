PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: August 25 – Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia August 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-25 RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP02-25 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia