RAWALPINDI: August 25 – Children playing in rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Children playing in rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP03-25 RAWALPINDI: August 25 - Children playing in rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP03-25

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 24 - Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR