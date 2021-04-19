Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association
APP45-190421 BALOCHISTAN: April 19 - Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association. APP
APP46-190421
BALOCHISTAN: April 19 – Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association. APP
APP47-190421
BALOCHISTAN: April 19 – Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association. APP

ALSO READ  Steady progress underway to establish Minerals & Natural Resources University in Balochistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR