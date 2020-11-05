RAIWIND: November 05 - Different cities People arrive for the three day Annual Tablighi Ijtema Religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP45-05 RAIWIND: November 05 - Different cities People arrive for the three day Annual Tablighi Ijtema Religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP45-05

ALSO READ  RAIWIND: November 05 – Participants arriving from different cities for the three days Annual Tablighi Ijtema religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR